Plans submitted for landmark town buildings

Two prominent buildings in Horncastle’s Market Place could be transformed - if planners give the ‘thumbs up’ to new proposals.

Owners of 37 High Street - the former Punch House pub - have applied to East Lindsey District Council to change the use of a listed building from a licensed premises to a retail unit.

They are also seeking permission for internal and external ground floor alterations to the existing building to include new stud walls and new doors and frames.

Meanwhile, owners of another listed building at the corner of the Market Place - next to Perkins - have submitted plans , again involving a change of use to a listed building.

There are two applications for the building which would lead to five new flats, two external staircases, a new shop window, an external door and side windows.

The building has been derelict for a number of years and was formerly Archer’s fish and chip shop - and then a cycle sales and repair business.

Town councillors have been concerned about the ‘run down’ state of the building which has been targeted with graffiti.

The former Punch House has also stood empty in recent months.

After closing as a pub, it briefly housed a hot tub sales business.

Historic England say they have no comment regarding the application while the Horncastle History and Heritage Society say they support the proposals for what they describe as a ‘landmark local building.’

However, in a letter sent to planners at ELDC, the society notes the application does lack details regarding access, windows, signage and the external painting scheme.

The applications come as the anticipated arrival of Costa Coffee in the Market Place appears to have moved a significant step closer.

Costa have already received permission to convert the A Church & Sons hardware store.

Now, A Church are advertising a closing down sale which states ‘everything must go.’

Current owners have run the business for more than 30 years.

Costa’s arrival has been welcomed by town councillors who were due to discuss the applications for the two other Market Place buildings earlier this week.

The town council is also hoping two former bank buildings - again in prominent Market Place locations - will be occupied in the coming weeks.