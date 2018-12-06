Pension campaigners celebrate after ELDC supports Labour motion

Labour councillors at East Lindsey District Council have said they are 'delighted' after the Full Council voted to support the campaign for fair transitional pension arrangements for women born in the 1950s.

ELDC councillors supported a motion, brought by Councillor Sarah Parkin and seconded by Coun Ros Jackson, to lobby government to think again about the arrangements for a generation of women who have been 'unfairly burdened' with the increase to the State Pension Age without sufficient warning.

Campaigners outside ELDC headquarters yesterday (December 5).

The vote means that ELDC will lend its voice to those calling for the Government to review the way affected women have been informed, and to consider what more they can do to ensure fairness.

Campaigners against pension injustice, who filled the public gallery after demonstrating outside ELDC headquarters in Manby, applauded when the resolution was passed.

It was a high point for the campaign as East Lindsey District Council became the 150th council to support their cause.

Bett Johnson, from the campaign group Lincolnshire Lionesses said: “This is a great day for us today.

“We are so grateful to the Labour group for bringing the motion to council, and for East Lindsey supporting us so clearly.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you. We now need to work again with the County Council who rejected the motion in September.

"There is a long way to go, but this is a massive step for us.”

After the vote, Coun Parkin said: “These women have been treated shockingly. They weren’t properly informed, and many are facing hardship as a result.

“Government must now review their position and make a thorough assessment of how women have been affected. They must not forget about these women.”

ELDC's Labour Group Leader, Tony Howard, added: “These women have faced rampant inequality during their working lives, and now they’re being asked to pay up to equalise a system that was never fair to them.”

This afternoon (Thursday), Leader of the Council, Coun Craig Leyland, said: “As a Council we recognised how important this issue was and it seemed only right and fair that we should lend the motion our support.

"Many of the women affected by the changes to the Pension Act had little or no notice of the changes and how they would be impacted as a result.

"This clearly isn’t right and hopefully, by lending our support to those already campaigning for change, we’ll see the Government reconsider their actions.”