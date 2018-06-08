New councillor could cost £6.5K - for 9 months!

Councillors in Horncastle will discover later this month whether they will have to pay thousands of pounds to elect a councillor who could serve for just nine months.

As reported in the News, the recent resignation of David Stott has left a vacancy on the town council.

If 10 residents sign a letter sent to East Lindsey District Council by June 18, an election will be called - provided there are more than two candidates.

That election would probably be held in July. However, all town councillors are ‘up’ for election next May as part of nationwide elections.

The last town council election in Horncastle cost around £6,500 with local council taxpayers’ footing the bill.

If ELDC does not receive a signed letter triggering an election, then it is almost certain the vacancy will be filled by co-option.

Meanwhile the town council will begin the move later this week to a larger office in Stanhope Hall.

The council was previously based at Stanhope Hall but moved into the town’s library in 2008, alongside ELDC’s Customer Services Department.

However, town clerk Amanda Bushell explained the council has outgrown its accommodation.

From next Monday (June 11) Mrs Bushell and deputy clerk Michelle Moss will be located in an office at the rear of Stanhope Hall.

All contact details will be unchanged and people can contact the council on 01507 522957 or email info@horncastletowncouncil.co.uk

The council also has a website - www.horncastletowncouncil.co.uk - and a Facebook page.

The move will coincide with extended opening hours from 9-1 on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

•ELDC’s customer services will continue at the library.