MP Victoria Atkins is pressing the case for Coastal Highway cash

Lincolnshire’s MPs are continuing behind the scenes efforts at Westminster to ensure Government funding for a ‘Coastal Highway’ is made available.

That is the message from Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins, who says a major upgrade of the A158 from Lincoln to the coast would deliver a massive boost to the region’s economy.

A key part of the project - which is still at the development stage - would be a bypass for Horncastle.

Other notorious trouble-spots on the route - including Wragby - could also be in line for improvements.

The upgrade of the route, which would cost millions of pounds, is being spearheaded by Lincolnshire County Council.

However, it will only be possible with Government funding.

Ms Atkins said: “I am delighted the County Council has taken up the cudgel.

“They understand the benefits that improving our road system - particularly in Horncastle - could have on the whole region.

“This is about connecting our market towns to the road network in a way which will help local residents and businesses continue to thrive.

“I know the County Council is looking to launch their strategy next year and I very much look forward to that.

“I was very pleased that the A158 has been designated a major road.

“These are all steps on the journey.”

Ms Atkins stressed the inclusion of the A158 on a register of major roads would boost chances of Government cash.

She added: “The Government announced last year a scheme to help A-roads in rural towns because they are used so much by residents and businesses, and perhaps don’t get the attention and investment that routes in built- up areas do.

“This is about ensuring we are looking after A-roads.

“The A158 runs through lots of constituencies.

“Along with other MPs, I am doing everything I can to press home our case.

“Of course, it’s not just about one road. It’s the impact they have on feeder roads and on all the communities in the area - the whole economy, tourism, businesses... everything.”

The County Council has already said a Horncastle bypass is high on its list of priorities, although there are concerns the road could take business away from the town.

The council has already had a series of consultations and is in the process of drawing up plans for specific parts of the route.

Ms Atkins accepted other areas of the country will also be campaigning hard for Government cash for road improvement projects.

She said: “The County Council is exactly right to be putting a plan together now so that it can submit an application for funding in due course.

“The A158 and A153 runs through lots of constituencies and together with other MPs in the county, I am doing everything I can.

“Am I confident (about funding)? This is a very early stage. We are doing what we can.”