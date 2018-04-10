Life-saving addition at Bardney Lock

Bardney lock area is popular with cyclists, walkers and boat owners, and attracts tourists all year round

However, historically emergency services have had difficulty reaching patients when needed, due to it remoteness.

Following several incidents on the path last year, Bardney Group Parish Council has installed a specialist defibrillator on the Sustrans Waterailway cyclepath.

Most defibrillators require electricity, which is not possible at this site, but they found one that does not require electricity.

Council chairman Robert Webb, said: “Although the centre of the village has defibrillators outside the village hall and the Co-op, the emergency services had contacted the Parish Council asking for support and BGPC identified Bardney Lock as a place to site an additional defibrillator.

“We are very grateful to Turtle Engineering for their help and advice with installing the new equipment.”