Lib Dems announce candidate for Louth & Horncastle

Louth and Horncastle Liberal Democrats have announced that Ross Pepper will contest the parliamentary seat in the general election next month.

Ross, who lives in Lincoln and is a project administrator for a marketing and design agency, fought the Lincoln constituency in 2015 before contesting the Sleaford and North Hykeham seat in the 2016 by-election where he secured third place, behind the Conservatives and UKIP and ahead of the Labour Party.

He contested the seat again six months later in the 2017 snap general election, coming third behind the Conservatives and Labour.

Ross, who is born and bred in Lincolnshire, said: “I am delighted to be standing for the Liberal Democrats in Louth and Horncastle.

“The people deserve the chance to reject the Tories damaging Brexit, and a vote for the Liberal Democrats will be just that.

“I also continue to be concerned that Lincolnshire is being let down by this Conservative Government.

“Our NHS continues to struggle locally with cuts and staffing issues, our schools are facing huge cuts in their budgets, which is likely to lead to fewer teachers in our classrooms, and our local businesses and farming sector face an uncertain future over Brexit.

“The European election result in May saw the Tories narrowly avoid being pushed into third by the Lib Dems, while Labour’s Brexit position was clearly rejected as they finished fifth in the local area. It shows that if people want to send a clear message to stop Brexit that the Liberal Democrats are in the best position to do that in Louth and Horncastle. I urge voters across this constituency to support me on December 12.”

Local councillor and former parliamentary candidate, Fiona Martin, welcomed the decision.

She said: “Ross is a strong local campaigner who is talking about the issues residents really care about, and wanting to stop Brexit.

“Ross will be a strong voice in Westminster and be a champion for Louth & Horncastle.”

Ross is the second candidate to officially confirm their intention to stand in Louth & Horncastle at next month’s election, after the Official Monster Raving Loony Party announced their candidate last week. Current MP Victoria Atkins (Cons) is also expected to fight to hold her seat.