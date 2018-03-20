Horncastle and Louth MP joins London march to celebrate International Women’s Day

Eagle-eyed readers might just be able to spot MP Victoria Atkins among this sea of faces.

In her role as Minister for Women, Ms Atkins marched through London last week to mark International Women’s Day and celebrate the suffrage centenary.

Thousands of people joined the march calling for gender equality, and to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women getting the vote.

The event, organised by the charity Care, was the sixth annual March4Women held each year on, or near, International Women’s Day.