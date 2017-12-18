First drink-drivers caught under new police campaign named

Lincolnshire Police have started their drink-drive campaign of naming and shaming drivers they charge with the offence with five caught over the weekend.

The force says that on December 16 and 17 they charged the following with driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit (80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath or 107 milligrammes per 100 millilitres of urine):

l Simon Born, 38, of Springbank Drive, Bourne. He was arrested in Bourne and will appear at Boston Magistrates on January 10.

l Sam Calvert, 24, of Stickney. He was arrested in Conningsby and will appear at Boston Magistrates on January 17.

l Joe Meinedo, 42, of Larch Close, Grantham. He was arrested in Grantham and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates on January 15.

l Arturs Jasvins, 28, of Boultham park road, Lincoln. He was arrested in Lincoln and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates on January 15.

l Wayne Copeland, 32, of Devon Road, Newark on Trent, Newark. He was arrested in Graby and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates on January 15.

The naming forms part of the ‘Think Don’t Drink’ campaign which began today (Monday) and will run into the New Year.

The focused-initiative sees the identities of people found to be driving under the influence of drugs to be released.

It is hoped that the move ‘will make people think twice before getting behind the wheel’.

Inspector Ewan Gell from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Drink-driving is still a problem in Lincolnshire but we are very good at catching offenders. I sincerely hope we don’t have to name a single person over these two weeks. Driving under the influence can be deadly, claims and ruins lives but is easily avoidable.

“Do not consume a drop if you are driving and be wary the morning after as you could still be over the limit.

“If we pull you over the consequences could be a losing your licence, a criminal record or even a prison sentence.”

Lincolnshire Police has made more than 1,000 arrests for drink driving in the last year and more than 150 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs.

Nearly 70 per cent of those people were charged.

If anyone suspects someone is about to drive under the influence please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.