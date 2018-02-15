Family of war-time Station Commander visit RAF Coningsby

The family of a war-time Station Commander who lost his life flying from RAF Coningsby visited the station last Friday (February 9).

On 21 February 1945, Group Captain Anthony Caron Evans-Evans embarked with his crew on a mission to mark the Mittelland Canal near Gravenhorst in Germany. Unfortunately, the aircraft was shot down by a night-fighter and only one crew member survived.

From left, Louise, Megan & Eleanor Evans-Evans, in the Heritage Centre. Picture: SAC Mayfield. EMN-180214-150605001

Evans-Evans joined the RAF in 1924 and had a varied career, serving in many locations both in the UK and abroad.

He became the Station Commander in December 1943 and was the recipient of a Distinguished Flying Cross announced on 16 February 1945, just five days before he died.

The family visit included Mr ‘Bill’ Evans-Evans - the son of Group Captain Evans-Evans - who visited Coningsby as a child whilst his father was at the Station.

The family toured the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and visited the new Coningsby Aviation Heritage Centre.

Simon Evans-Evans said, “We were delighted, proud and humbled to visit the Coningsby Aviation Heritage Centre and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight .

“The work of the volunteers is very much appreciated by our family to keep alive the memories of service men and women, like my grandfather and his crew, who gave their lives for us”

Sergeant Andy Coupled, representing the Aviation Heritage Centre, said, “It is always an honour and privilege to meet veterans and their families because keeping their stories alive is key to what we do.

“This visit is just one example of why it is so worthwhile to invest our time in discovering our station’s history and connecting with the families who are part of that history.

“This year, we celebrate 100 years of the RAF and we urge anyone who has a story or photographs to share about their time at RAF Coningsby to contact us.”