EU Elections: Government confirms UK will take part in EU elections

The government has confirmed the UK will take part in this year’s European Parliament elections after failing to agree a Brexit deal in time.

Cabinet minister David Lidington confirmed the country will head to the polls on May 23 as the deadlock over an agreement continues.

All Lincolnshire district councils confirmed they are ready to hold the EU elections later this month.

Voters have until midnight tonight (May 7) to register to vote in the EU elections.

Prime Minister Theresa May had said that the UK would not have to take part if MPs agreed a Brexit deal.

But, Mr Lidington said that “regrettably” it is “not going to be possible to finish that process”.

The UK will legally take part in the EU wide poll to elect members of European Parliament.

After failing to agree a Brexit deal ahead of the March 29 deadline, the UK is now set to leave the EU on October 31 following an extension granted by Brussels.

You can register to vote in the upcoming European Parliament elections here.