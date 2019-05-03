ELECTIONS 2019 LIVE: East Lindsey Results

Here are the results as they happen at the East Lindsey District Council elections. Successful candidates are marked in bold below...
Currently the Conservative Party holds power in East Lindsey District Council with 38 seats. Thirty-five district wards are being contestedand there are 116 candidates.
l Alford:
Conservative – Sarah Devereux
Conservative – Graham Marsh
Labour – Jean Shutt
l Binbrook:
Conservative – Richard Fry
Labour – David Southall
l Burgh le Marsh:
* Skegness Urban District Society – Jimmy Brookes - 393
Conservative – Neil Cooper - 251
32% turnout
l Chapel St Leonards:
Labour – Fiona Brown
Labour – Tony Cox
Conservative – Paul Hibbert-Greaves
Conservative – Mel Turton-Leivers
l Coningsby and Mareham (uncontested):
Conservative – Stan Avison
Conservative – Martin Foster
Conservative – Alex Hall
l Croft:
Conservative – Sid Dennis
Labour – April Jagger
Skegness Urban District Society – Tom Noble
Independent – Eric Peacock
l Friskney:
Labour – Andy Allen
Independent – Carleen Dickinson
Conservative – Tom Tuplin
l Fulstow:
Labour – Jason Garrett
Independent – Edward Mossop
Conservative – Julie Wetton
l Grimoldby:
Independent – Terry Knowles
Labour – Sue Partridge
l Hagworthingham:
Conservative – Will Grover
Labour – Rae Rigby
l Halton Holegate:
Labour – Julia Southall
Independent – Jim Swanson
Conservative – Nigel Welton
l Holton le Clay and North Thoresby (uncontested):
Independent – Terry Aldridge
Labour – Phyll Smith
l Horncastle
Conservative – Richard Avison
Conservative – Sean Matthews
Conservative – Craig Moore
Independent – Sandra Campbell-Wardman
Labour – Dominic Hinkins
Liberal Democrat – Fiona Martin
l Ingoldmells
Conservative – Colin Davie
Labour – Philip Ernest
Skegness Urban District Society – Steve Walmsley
l Legbourne
Conservative – Adam Grist
Labour – David Hoyles
l Louth North Holme:
Independent – Maurice Bellwood
Labour – David Hall
Conservative – Fran Treanor
l Louth Priory and St James:
Independent – Andrew Leonard
Labour – Sarah Parkin
Conservative – Pauline Watson
l Louth St Margaret’s:
Conservative – Chris Green
Independent – Alastair Meiklejon
Labour – Dominic Sivell
l Louth St Mary’s:
Labour – Ellie Green
Independent – Jill Makinson-Sanders
l Louth St Michael’s:
Labour – Jim Drake
Independent – George Horton
l Louth Trinity:
Conservative – David Ford
Labour – Ros Jackson
Independent – Julia Simmons
l Mablethorpe:
Conservative – Terence Brown
Conservative – Stephanie Carruthers
Labour – Graham Cullen
Labour – Tony Howard
Labour – Claire Newman
Independent – Helena Poskitt
l Marsh Chapel and Somercotes:
Independent – Sandra Dykes
Conservative – Daniel McNally
Conservative – Paul Rickett
Labour – Trisha Newman
l Roughton:
Conservative – William Gray
Labour – Stuart Jameson
l Sibsey and Stickney:
Conservative – Tom Ashton
Conservative – Neil Jones
Labour – Danielle Farrell
l Spilsby:
Independent – David Mansion
Labour – Laura Stephenson
Conservative – Rod Williams
l Skegness, Scarborough and Seacroft:
Skegness Urban District Society – Billy Brookes
Skegness Urban District Society – Paul Sutton
Skegness Urban District Society – Bob Walker
Conservatives – Dick Edginton
Conservatives – Steve Kirk
Conservative – Colin Wright
Labour – Kevin Evans
Labour – Maggie Gray
l Skegness St Clements:
Labour – Mark Anderson
Labour – Phil Gaskell
Conservative – Susan Blackburn
Conservative – Jim Carpenter
Skegness Urban District Society – Richard Cunnington
Skegness Urban District Society – Mark Dannatt
l Skegness Winthorpe:
Skegness Urban District Society – Danny Brookes
Skegness Urban District Society – Trevor Burnham
Labour – Ian Dutton
Labour – Judi Gaskell
Conservatives – Ricky Gandecha
Conservatives – Carl Macey
l Sutton on Sea:
Conservative – Adrian Benjamin
Conservative – Helen Matthews
Labour – Steve Holland
l Tetford and Donington:
Conservative – David Andrews
Labour – Robert Pearce
Lincolnshire Independents – Daniel Simpson
l Tetney:
Independent – Chris Frear
Independent – Steve McMillan
Conservative – Stuart Watson
Labour – Ellen Wright
l Wainfleet:
Conservative – Wendy Bowkett
Labour – Paula Clarke
l Willoughby with Sloothby:
Labour – Graham Burnby-Crouch
Independent – Stephen Eyre
Conservative – Colin Matthews
l Withern and Theddlethorpe:
Conservative – Sandra Harrison
Independent – Stephen Kirby
Labour – Hilary Powell
l Woodhall Spa:
Labour – John Alexander
Conservative – Thomas Kemp
Conservative – Craig Leyland
l Wragby:
Labour – Graham Archer
Conservative – Julie Platt