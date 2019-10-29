ELDC seeks residents’ views to shape priorities and services

East Lindsey District Council is inviting residents to have their say in two consultations that will help shape the council’s future priorities.

ELDC is responsible for over 1,000 services, including refuse collections, housing services, planning, street cleansing and much more.

Everything the district council does is guided by its Corporate Strategy. The current Corporate Strategy is due for review and residents, businesses and town and parish councils are all being asked for their input into the new strategy.

Alongside the Corporate Strategy consultation, ELDC is also conducting its 2019 Residents’ Survey.

Feedback from the survey will help ELDC to understand residents’ views of their local area and shape the services that the council provides.

ELDC leader Councillor Craig Leyland said: “These consultations are very important in helping us to understand where we are as a council and what you want to see from us moving forwards.

“I would encourage everyone who can to take part and help us as we develop our new Corporate Strategy.”

The Corporate Strategy consultation and Residents’ Survey are both available to complete online at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/consultation, or you can pick up a hard copy at ELDC’s Customer Access Points in Louth, Mablethorpe, Horncastle and Skegness.