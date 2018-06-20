ELDC - Royal Square clean-up is under way

East Lindsey District Council says action is already under way to clean-up Royal Square in Woodhall Spa following more complaints from residents.

The News highlighted concerns about the neglected state of the square earlier this month.

Local business owner Janet Hunt revealed she had cleaned the square just minutes before veterans attended services in recognition of the famous 617 Dambusters Squadron.

The square features two memorials to the squadron.

At the time, ELDC apologised for the state of the square but said they had not been made aware of any events taking place.

Since then, the square has been cleaned by ELDC but resident Keith Mclardy sent in photographs (see this page) and claimed it was still a disgrace.

He said: “I have lived here for 25 years. The area was tendered to with flowers on the verges and the grass cut until last year. Now, it is left to weeds and litter.

“It’s an absolute mess and a slap in the face for the aircrew who lost their lives. East Lindsey Council should be ashamed.”

ELDC’s Neighbourhood Services Manager, Danny Wilson, said last Wednesday (June 13): “There is a programme of grassing cutting in place for the area surrounding Royal Square and it is scheduled to be cut this week. Litter picking and bin emptying are being undertaken as normal.

“The Neighbourhoods Services team is in the process of planting tens of thousands of plants in gardens across the district and will be moving on to Woodhall in the coming week to ensure it is well presented for residents and visitors ahead of the 40s festival.”