ELDC motions on fireworks and anti-semitism

Motions on public firework displays and the adoption of an anti-semitism definition will be heard by East Lindsey councillors tonight (Wednesday).

The motion on fireworks, put forward by Coun Graham Marsh (Cons) and seconded by Coun Helen Matthews (Cons), states that the East Lindsey District Council ought to “encourage organisers of all public firework displays to be advertised in advance of the event, allowing residents to take precautions for their animals and vulnerable people”.

The motion adds: “[We should] actively promote a public awareness campaign about the impact of fireworks on animal welfare and vulnerable people, including the precautions that can be taken to mitigate risks [and] to encourage local suppliers of fireworks to stock ‘quieter’ fireworks for public display.”

The motion concludes with the desire to: “Deter the use of sky candle devices that can set fires causing considerable damage and cost to members of the public and the farming community, the debris from such devices when returning to earth can be ingested by farm and wild animals alike causing untold suffering and death.”

Meanwhile, ELDC leader Coun Craig Leyland (Cons) has put forward a motion for the council to formally adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of anti-semitism, seconded by Coun Will Grover (Cons).

The motion states: “A number of Lincolnshire councils have adopted the IHRA definition of anti-semitism. It is appropriate that this council now does the same. We should not tolerate hate based on religious belief.

“Whilst there have been instances of hatred appallingly directed at several religions, worryingly there is an upward national trend in anti-semitic hatred that must not be tolerated.

“The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief recently released a report which agreed that the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working Definition of anti-semitism can offer valuable guidance for identifying anti-semitism in its various forms.

“The IHRA definition is as follows: Anti-semitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-semitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.

“This definition is encouraged in its use in “education, awareness-raising and for monitoring and responding to manifestations of anti-semitism”.

“I therefore move that this Council formally adopts the IHRA definition of anti-semitism, sending a clear message (...) that we will not and do not tolerate religious hatred, and reflecting this by including this definition in the Council’s Equality and Diversity Policy.”