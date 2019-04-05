ELDC election candidates announced for Horncastle

The local candidates for next month’s district council elections have been announced - and here are the 19 candidates who will be battling it out across the six wards in Horncastle and the surrounding area:

• Coningsby and Mareham Ward

Stan Avison (Cons); Martin John Foster (Cons); Alex Martin Hall (Cons).

• Hagworthingham Ward

Will Grover (Cons); Rae Rigby (Lab).

• Horncastle Ward

Richard Martin Avison (Cons); Sandra Campbell Wardman (Independent); Dominic James Hinkins (Lab); Fiona Margaret Martin (Lib Dem); Sean Roger Matthews (Cons); Craig Dean Moore (Cons).

• Roughton Ward

William Gray (Cons); Stuart Jameson (Lab).

• Tetford & Donington Ward

David George Andrews (Cons); Robert John Pearce (Lab); Daniel Anthony Simpson (Lincolnshire Independents)

• Woodhall Spa Ward

John Robert Alexander (Lab): Thomas James Kemp (Cons); Craig James Leyland (Cons).

Meanwhile, the candidates for the Horncastle Parish Council elections have also been announced.

A spokesman from Horncastle Town Council said: “We have 12 seats on Horncastle Town Council and 14 people have submitted nomination papers to fill these seats, so there will be an election on May 2.”

The candidates are:

Bill Aron (no party listed); Richard Barker (Working 4 Horncastle); Angela Mary Birchall (no party listed); Brian Harpham Burbidge (no party listed); Mark

Antony Everton (Working 4 Horncastle); Dominic James Hinkins (Lab); John Ingle Lechler (no party listed); AI Lockwood (Working 4 Horncastle); Terry Macarthy (Working 4 Horncastle); Fiona Margaret Martin (no party listed); James Edward Martin (no party listed); Craig Dean Moore (no party listed); Matthew Oliver Wilkinson (Independent); Rose Williams (no party listed).

Visit East Lindsey District Council’s website for the full list of district and parish council candidates for the elections on May 2.