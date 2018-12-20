ELDC confirm details of festive openings

Over Christmas and the New Year, there will be some changes to the opening hours at East Lindsey District Council’s Customer Access Points (CAP).

The Customer Access Points at Louth, Manby and Skegness will close at 1pm on December 24 and at 4pm on December 31.

All sites will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Horncastle Customer Access Point will not be open on December 24 and 31.

Normal opening arrangements at all sites resume on January 2.

The Council’s Homelessness Team will be available to contact over the festive period on 01507 601111.

Residents are also reminded to check their bin collection schedule for the Christmas and New Year period as there will be a change in collection day for some households.

Residents can check their details online at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/mywastecollections.