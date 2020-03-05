ELDC chiefs ‘ready to meet challenges’ after budget approved

The next year will be one of ‘significant financial uncertainty’, but bosses at East Lindsey District Council say they are ready to meet all the challenges.

The authority’s Full Council on Wednesday (March 4) approved a 3.49% increase in its share of the council tax as part of its budget.

The move equates to an increase of £4.95 for an average ‘Band D’ property, taking the annual yearly cost to £146.79.

Councillor Richard Fry said: “I am content we understand both our income and expenditure and therefore have confidence in our estimation of delivering a balanced budget while maintaining service levels.

“However, there is a word of caution as in the following year, the loss of Government grants really bite.”

The council needs to balance a budget of £79.599 million but bosses estimate it will face a deficit of £1.507 million by 2022/23 due to the changes in Government funding which will see grants decrease but income from business rates increase.

It is hoped the authority will bring in £6.601 million from council tax and estimated that £10.028 million will come in from business rates.

It proposes a capital programme of £9.515 million, while the authority will have £17.777 million in reserves.

Council bosses were keen to promote projects including new house building, investment in coastal infrastructure, plans for a new home for ELDC, along with Boston College, in Horncastle, and plans to tackle climate change.

A Labour amendment focusing on rough sleeping, food safety and electric vehicles as well as creating “pride in place” around the district, was voted down.

Lincolnshire County Council has approved a 3.5% rise – an extra £45, taking its share for a Band D property to £1,337.58.

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones has increased his share by 4.1% – an extra £9.99 for a Band D property. It takes the police share of tax to £217.44.

It is estimated the average ‘Band D’ property will pay £1,800.57 in total, including parish precepts.