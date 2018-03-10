Developers for Woodhall Spa area warned to start from scratch

Developers behind any plans to build new homes on the ‘southern approach’ to Woodhall Spa have been warned they will have to start from scratch.

The confirmation came from East Lindsey District Council leaders and Woodhall Spa ward councillor Craig Leyland.

Residents and local councillors waged a strong campaign to halt plans for hundreds of new homes off Tattershall Road.

Developers (Witham Trading Ltd) pulled the application just hours before a decision was expected at an ELDC planning committee meeting last month.

A planning officer had already recommended refusal.

There is speculation the developers - or another company - could attempt to resurrect a scheme.

However, Coun Leyland said that because of the ‘strong and valid reasons’ for recommending refusal, the entire process would have to start again.

He said: “It is not a case of re-submitting the applications. The whole process will have to start from scratch,.

“I am not saying there won’t be attempts to build in that area in future but clearly, it will be difficult for any developer.”

A resident at the meeting thanked parish councillors and Coun Leyland for their support in opposing the Tattershall Road scheme.

Meanwhile, Coun Leyland said ELDC was aware of speculation about the future use of Woodhall Industrial Estate.