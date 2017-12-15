Councillors pledge feedback on new housing estate

Councillors in Horncastle have promised to keep residents fully informed about the progress of a major new housing development.

Cyden Homes have already started ground work on a 250-home estate off Langton Hill.

The development only got the go-ahead after planning inspectors overturned a refusal decision by East Lindsey District Council following sustained opposition from local people and the town council.

Now, town council planning committee chairman Coun Brian Burbidge has confirmed he hopes to hold regular meetings with the developers.

He has promised feedback to residents who have raised a number of issues about the estate which could take 10 years to complete.

That has prompted concerns about ongoing noise and dirt issues, created by construction traffic.

Councillors say a planned new access road should help and ease traffic on Osbourne Way.

It is understood work on the access road could start in March or April while house building is expected to start in April or May.