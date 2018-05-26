Councillors backing Market Place projects

Councillors in Horncastle have backed ambitious plans to re-develop two prominent buildings on the town’s Market Place.

Owners of 37 High Street - the former Punch House pub - have applied to East Lindsey District Council to change the use of a listed building from a licensed premises to a retail unit.

They are also seeking permission for internal and external ground floor alterations to the existing building to include new stud walls and new doors and frames.

Meanwhile, owners of another listed building at the corner of the Market Place - next to Perkins - have submitted plans , again involving a change of use to a listed building.

If approved by ELDC, the changes would lead to four new flats, an external staircase, a new shop window, an external door and side windows.

The building has been derelict for a number of years and was formerly Archer’s fish and chip shop - and then a cycle sales and repair business.

Town councillors have been concerned about the ‘run down’ state of the building, which has been targeted with graffiti.

At a planning committee meeting last week, councillors agreed to support the application.

They delivered a similar verdict on the scheme for the former Punch House.

In both instances, councillors said their support was dependent on ELDC’s Conservation Officer approving the schemes.

The former Punch House has also stood empty in recent months. After closing as a pub, it briefly housed a hot tub sales business.

Historic England say they have no comment regarding the application, while the Horncastle History and Heritage Society say it supports the proposals for what they describe as a ‘landmark local building.’

There has been concern about the general state of the Market Place.

However, Costa Coffee are due to move into the former Achurch and Sons premises although a date has to be finalised.

Councillors are also hoping two former bank buildings - again in prominent locations - will get new occupants in the coming weeks.