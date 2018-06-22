Council’s plea to teens - ‘speak up or miss out’

Youngsters in Horncastle have been warned they could miss out on influencing any future sporting and recreational facilities being planned for the town - including a new skate park.

The town council has embarked on an ambitious project designed to make the town more attractive to residents and visitors.

Some improvements have already been carried out, including attractive planters being installed on major approaches to Horncastle, and riverside railings being repainted.

However, the council is considering a major project which potentially could lead to a new recreation area.

That area could feature a skate park, an outdoor gym and play equipment for smaller children.

The council has produced a questionnaire for residents to complete, either on line or by filling in a paper copy.

At last Tuesday’s town council meeting, councillors were told around 190 people had already completed the questionnaire.

However, town clerk Amanda Bushell told councillors they were keen to hear the views of more young people.

She confirmed the council had contacted local schools, asking pupils to take part.

Mrs Bushell added: “If we do proceed (with a recreation area), it could be the young people of the town who will benefit.

“It would be nice to get more of their views about what they would like.”

Mrs Bushell revealed Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School had requested 600 paper copies of the questionnaire.

Council chairman Brian Burbidge urged young people to come forward adding: “If you don’t let us know, you could miss out.”

The council is keen to hear from as wide an age group as possible.

Councillors are stressing the process is at a very early stage and would be dependant on number of factors including location and, not least, funding.

In a statement, the council said: “The questionnaire will help us gather your views and understand what facilities residents feel the town needs, before we make any decisions or try to secure funding or a suitable site.”

Among the questions are - What age bracket are you? Are you a resident of Horncastle? And: Is there a need for a recreational area?

People are asked to tick a box about what facilities they would favour. The list of choices includes: skate ramps/pump track and play equipment/climbing frames,

The questionnaire runs until June 30 and is on the town council web site. Copies are available at the town council office (Stanhope Hall) or the Sir Joseph Banks Centre.