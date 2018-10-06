Council hands ‘tied’ on struggling businesses

The Mayor of Horncastle has admitted he ‘sympathises’ with businesses whose trade has been hit by a major

programme of roadworks but admits there is little the town council can do to help.

The News revealed last week that a number of businses had seen trade plummet during the works which still have another 3-4 weeks to run.

The improvements have seen closures of West Street and Langton Hill - and long delays on Lincoln Road, all main routes into and out of the town.

Some business owners have said they intend to ask Lincolnshire County Council for compensation - a route of action the authority has ruled out.

Mayor Coun Brian Burbidge said: “I have sympathy with the businesses and it is a difficult time for them.

“I understand why they arre worried and why there are frustrated by the closures.

“I wish there was something we as a town council could do to help but our hands are tied.

“At the end of the day, these works have to be done and I’m sure the town will benefit in the long run.”

Coun Burbidge explained the town councuil had done everything it could to highlight the schedule of the works.

H said the town council had raised concerns with Highways officials about confusing signage in the town centre.

He said: “The signs indicated the High Street and Market Place were closed. They have changed the signs twice but I’m still not sure they are right . The town is open.”