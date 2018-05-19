Carry on councillor! Mayor is re-elected for second term

Councillor Brian Burbidge will lead Horncastie into one of its most important years for decades after being re-elected as town council chairman/mayor.

Tradtionally, individuals only hold the position for one year but Coun Burbidge was unanimously re-elected at last week’s town council meeting.

He was proposed by vice-chairman Coun David Roark who was re-elected in that role for another 12 months.

Coun Burbidge said he was ‘honoured’ to continue and said it ‘made sense’ to have some cohesion going into the coming months.

The town council is about to start negotiations with East Lindsey District Council over a possible transfer of some assets.

In addition, the town council will also take on increasing planning powers later this year - again from ELDC.

Horncastle will be the first town in East Lindsey to be allocated extra powers to make decisions, initially on smaller applications.

If the scheme proves successful, it will be rolled out across the rest of the district.

Meanwhile, Coun Burbidge confirmed the council was ‘clear’ on what assets it was interested in taking on from ELDC. It has been suggested car park revenue, for example, could pay for local services.