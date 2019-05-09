By-Election for Billinghay, Martin and North Kyme

A by-election will take place on Thursday, June 13 for the Billinghay, Martin and North Kyme ward of North Kesteven District Council.

The election has been called as this is a two member ward, but only one nomination form was submitted for the scheduled May 2 election held last week, therefore one seat remains vacant.

Nominations are now open, and anyone wanting to stand needs to submit their nomination papers by 4pm on Thursday, May 16.

Delivery of the Nomination Paper, Home Address Form and Consent to Nomination must be by hand, and can be by the candidate or their representative. Appointments for the delivery of the nomination can be made by calling 01529 308238 or emailing elections@n-kesteven.gov.uk. Office hours are 9am to 5pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 4.30pm on Friday.

Anyone who has moved address or is not on the register, can apply to register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote, or alternatively complete and return a voter registration form by Tuesday, May 28.

People wanting to vote by post need to complete and return a postal vote application form before 5pm on Wednesday, May 29.

If you would like to appoint a proxy you will need to complete and return a proxy vote application form by 5pm on Wednesday, June 5.

Postal and proxy forms can be requested by emailing customer_services@n-kesteven.gov.uk, calling 01529 414155 or visiting www.yourvotematters.co.uk