Amended homes plans on parish council agenda

Parish councillors in Woodhall Spa were scheduled to discuss an amended planning application for up to 380 new homes at their monthly meeting last night (Tuesday).

The News revealed last week that the Witham Trading Company has made significant changes to plans for the new development off Tattershall Road.

Under the amended proposals, 80% of the homes will be retirement dwellings and 20% family dwellings.

The changes from the initial applications follow concerns about other major application in the village that have already secured planning permission - and warnings from education officials about a lack of primary school places.

There has already been a raft of objections to the amended plans, with one group of residents setting up a protest group.

They claim the plans will lead to the creation of an OAP ‘ghetto’ on the edge of the village boundary.

Last night’s meeting featured an extended public forum to debate the application.

Among other planning items on the agenda is an application from the Kinema in the Woods to create an additional auditorium, two store rooms and a lobby.

Residents will also have discovered whether they will have to pay more to cover the parish council’s share of Council Tax bills in the coming year.