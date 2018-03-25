Ambulance station to be turned into home

Plans to change the use of an old ambulance station in Horncastle into a car garage as well as providing office and accommodation space has been approved by East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee. -

Applicant David Andrews spoke about the plans for the building in Mareham Road to committee members on March 8.

He told them the main reason he wanted to change the use was to be able to provide a young man with a place to live.

He added that having an occupant there would also improve the night security of the premises, which is also being used as a car garage.