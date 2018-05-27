Action plan to combat flooding

Relief could finally be on the way to residents in Kirkby on Bain who have had to put up with the fear and misery of flooding for many years.

Residents contacted the News to complain the main road through the village regularly floods in bad weather.

After the most recent flooding incident, one resident sent in photographs and said: “I think it (the road flooding) has been reported several times but still nothing appears to have been done about it.

“It is flooded on the corner as you come into Kirkby on Bain from Woodhall Spa.

“It is very dangerous as you hit the water - if the driver is unaware it’s there.

“For those who do know, they are having to drive on the other side of the road to avoid it.

“If this was the responsibility of a house holder, it would no doubt have been resolved now and the bill sent to the house holder!”

Lincolnshire County Council said they were aware of the issue and were planning short and long-term action.

A County Council spokesman said: “We are arranging for the drains to be ‘jetted’ which will hopefully help things.

“However, this is part of a much wider surface water issue, which we are working on with the Environment Agency and Internal Drainage Board.

“We’re currently looking at some flood alleviation works, which should help take some of the pressure off the highways drainage system, making this sort of thing much less likely in the future.

“This scheme is currently being designed and is planned for the 19/20 financial year.”

The statement was welcomed by Coun Sam Midgley who is the chairman of Kirkby on Bain Parish Council.

Coun Midgley said he had lived in the village for more than 30 years and flooding had always been an issue.

He confirmed the parish council had discussed the problem several times and were waiting to hear details of exactly what the flood alleviation work would involve.

Coun Midgley said: “It’s not just the road, properties flood as well including the pub.

“Water comes flowing off the land above the village (between Kirkby on Bain and Woodhall Spa). “

Coun Midgley went on to say he believed planners agreeing to several new homes being built was also to blame..

He added: “You build these homes and where does the water go?

“We’ve been calling for the flooding to be solved before the new homes were built but at least it looks like something will be done now.”

Coun Midgley said he also hoped the ‘pothole-riddled’ main road would also be repaired in the near future after a host of complaints.