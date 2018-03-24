Access debate defers 32 homes plan in Wragby

The decision on plans to build 32 houses on land North of Thornfield, Louth Road in Wragby was recently deferred at East Lindsey District Counci’s planning committee over access concerns.

Committee members held their recent meeting on March 8 to discuss the plans submitted by Mr F Dickinson.

A number of councillors were in favour of building the houses in the area, but were concerned about where the main access should be.

Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Jill Makinson-Sanders said the proposed access road between Thornfield and Cadet House was too close to the property and felt the access would be better suited coming out from Queen Elizabeth Street.

Coun Jim Swanson agreed with Coun Makinson-Sanders viewpoint and proposed the application be deferred.

In the meeting, district council planning officer Mr Milson said because the councillors voted to defer the application - time would now need to be spent speaking to the applicant to see if he was happy with the alternative access proposal.

Steps must now also be taken to consult with the residents living in the Queen Elizabeth Street area for their comments.

Speaking at the meeting on behalf of the applicant, Andrew Clover from Lincs Design Consultancy said the site is allocated in the district council’s local plan and that the site was appropriate for residential development.

Apart from the access concerns, councillors spoke in favour of the housing.

Coun Helen Matthews said it would be a betterment for the site and was good to see the applicant was putting in a contribution towards healthcare and education.

Coun Daniel McNally said he couldn’t see a problem with the houses being sited on this land.