Policing at the heart of Spa Afternoon WI

Members of Spa Afternoon WI got the opportunity to hear more about policing in the county when they welcomed Marc Jones as speaker to their February meeting.

He spoke about his role as Police & Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire, a position he has held since 2016, the way policing has changed over past years and what is being done to deal with it.

He also explained the way budgeting for all these changes is dealt with.

At the end of his talk, Mr Jones was presented with a green heart, which had been made at a recent workshop as part of the Climate Coalition’s ‘Show the Love’ campaign.