Police warning after reports of an attempt to use forged £50 note in Horncastle

Lincolnshire Police have issued a community awareness notice in Horncastle after reports of an attempt to use a forged £50 note in the town.

Police say they received a report of an attempt to use a forged £50 note to pay for goods at Herons Frozen Foods, in Market Place, on Monday, July 2, at around 1.50pm.

If you witnessed the incident, or have heard anything suspicious involving £50 notes and have information, call 101, quoting incident number 240 of July 2.

You can also report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.