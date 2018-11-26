Police warning after alcohol thefts and bag theft

Police are warning businesses to be ‘extra vigilant’ after an increase in thefts of alcohol.

Police say shops in Horncastle and Wragby were targeted last weekend, but have not released details.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a glass door was ‘kicked in’ at the Heron food store in Horncastle Market Place in the early hours of Monday.

Witnesses are also being sought after a bag was stolen from a white BMW while parked in Main Road, Thimbleby, sometime overnight on November 24-25. The thieves smashed a window to access the vehicle.

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101 if you have any information.