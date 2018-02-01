Police warn residents of men leafletting in Horncastle and Spilsby area

Police are warning residents to be aware after reports of men putting leaflets through people’s doors offering to buy jewellery and antiques in the Horncastle and Spilsby areas.

According to police, the individuals involved can be ‘rather pushy’.

Police advise anyone approached by the men to call 101 and quote incident number 253 of the 31/01/2018

It is understood the men involved may be using a Silver Ford Transit, Custom 270 Panel Van.

Meanwhile, rogue traders are operating in the Great Steeping area, pretending to be from the Highways Agency offering to tarmac people’s drives.

They are in a Highways agency pickup truck and dressed in high vis jackets.

• Let the police know on 101 if these males attend your address.