Police ‘very concerned’ for missing woman

Police say they are ‘very concerned’ for Lisa Tyler, who has been missing from Park Road area in Sutton On Sea since 7pm yesterday evening (January 20).

Lisa, 41, is approximately 5’5”, of a medium build, has long dark hair and was wearing dark clothing. She may have a dark coat with her.

Missing woman, Lisa Tyler.

Police say: “Lisa may be acting scared, and we are concerned given the cold conditions last night.

“Residents in the local area are asked to check their gardens and out buildings.

“Should you see Lisa or have any information which may help us find her please contact us through one of the following ways.”

• By calling 101 quoting the reference 381 of 20 January.

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remember to put the reference 381 of January 20 in the subject box.