Police to attend Centurion Park ‘street surgery’ in Horncastle

Horncastle’s Neighbourhood Policing Team will be holding a ‘street surgery’ on the Centurion Park estate on Monday (August 6).

PCSO Nigel Wass will be joined by district councillor Sandra Campbell-Wardman between noon and 1pm.

Coun Campbell Wardman recently raised concerns about the level of anti social behaviour on the estate.

Speaking at a meeting of the town council last month, Coun Campbell-Wardman said: “There has been a very high volume of ASB.

“One evening it was so bad, two residents and their children had to leave their properties and sleep with relatives because they were so frightened.

“It is a lovely estate but it is being abused by a few individuals.

“It’s like everywhere else - you can’t choose your neighbour.

“It’s a handful spoiling it for the rest.”