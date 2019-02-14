Police speak to teens after icy pond incident in Horncastle

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that four young people who were involved in playing on a frozen pond in Horncastle have been identified and spoken to.

Horncastle resident Jonathan Schofield was walking his dog at Bain Valley Park when he noticed orange rubber rings and logs in the middle of the frozen pond.

He shared a picture of the pond on the Horncastle Community Page Facebook page, which saw one resident claim she had seen a group of teenagers throwing slabs of ice and walking on the pond.

On Monday, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed: “Four young people were identified and have been spoken to in the presence of their parents.

“All were remorseful, apologetic and realise the consequences of their behaviour.”

Speaking on Monday, Mr Schofield said: “I’m very pleased that they were remorseful.

“It is just a shame that the local council don’t prioritise supplying the young element of the town with a place of their own.

“They are the ones who will hopefully stay here and make, and continue to make, Horncastle prosperous.”

Town councillors in Horncastle are proposing to develop a recreation park at a site off Prospect Street, next to an existing children’s playground.