Lincolnshire Police have shared an alert asking the public for their help in finding a lost parrot from Grainthorpe, near Louth.

The female African Grey Parrot went missing from its home last Thursday (May 17), and flew off in the Fulstow direction.

Further details can be found online at www.doglost.co.uk/poster.php?dogId=129221#.WwQuXzQvzIW

Call 07539 249818 or 07792 407047 if you have seen or found the parrot.