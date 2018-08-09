Police putting themselves in harm’s way every day - chief

Lincolnshire’s Chief Constable Bill Skelly has praised the courage and commitment of officers across the county.

Mr Skelly has written ‘statements of support’ backing 90 officers who have been assaulted in 2018.

The statements are made by a Chief Constable whenever an officer is assaulted.

They are used in courts to outline the potential impact of an assault on an officer, their families, friends, colleagues, the force and society in general.

Mr Skelly said 90 statements highlighted how officers were putting themselves in harm’s way every day they were on duty.

He backed some of the stiff penalties handed down by courts but admitted it ‘saddended’ him that so many officers had been assaulted.

Mr Skelly said: “While I am happy to demonstrate my commitment, it saddens me that I have had to write statements in support of 90 officers, PCSOs and staff members so far.

“That’s 90 victims from within Lincolnshire Police, some of whom were assaulted two or three times in various incidents, just for doing their job.

“I have been heartened with some of the court results, with several people having received prison sentences or suspended sentences in aggravated cases, and others having received community orders or rehabilitation orders.

“It is clear that the message is gaining support from the judiciary and I hope that through my impact statements and my vocal contribution for the forthcoming ‘Protect the Protectors’ bill, we will encourage people to think twice and not assault a member of Lincolnshire Police.

“On behalf of myself and the other Chief Officers at the force, I want to thank the serving officers of Lincolnshire for putting themselves in harm’s way to keep Lincolnshire safe.”

Since 30 December 2017, 28 offenders have been sentenced for assaulting police officers in the county with many more charged and awaiting trial and sentencing.

• Timmy Tyas (20), of Bank Street, Horncastle, was ordered to pay £100 compensation, given a two-month suspended sentence and an alcohol tag, after lunging at an officer and attempting to head-butt him while he was adjusting his handcuffs.

•Anthony Barham (37), of Wragby Road, Market Rasen, was handed a £100 fine for dragging an officer backwards during an arrest.

•Sophie Tallentire (22), of North Holme Road, Louth, was told to pay £100 in compensation for kicking out at officers.

•Jason Bickford (35), of Ashley Court, Trusthorpe, Mablethorpe, was given a suspended sentence and ordered to pay £50 in compensation, for punching an officer whilst being arrested.