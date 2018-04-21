Police praise teens’ positive response to help stop ASB

Police in Horncastle have praised youngsters for a positive response to requests to behave following a spate of vandalism on the town’s Market Place.

Earlier this month, a seat was ripped up, the main bus shelter damaged and graffiti daubed on walls - all in the space of a few hours on a Friday night.

Several residents complained about ‘gangs of youths’ gathering in the bus shelter although there is no indication they were responsible for any of the damage.

PCSO Nigel Wass said there has been increased patrols in the Market Place.

He added police had asked groups of youngsters to ‘move on’ but stressed that for the vast majority of time, their behaviour was not an issue.

PCSO Wass said latest monthly crime figures for Horncastle showed reports of anti social behaviour (ASB) were among the lowest in the county.

He stressed the town’s Neighbourhood Policing Team were ‘pro actively’ working with schools about ASB - and the effects it could have on victims.

Meanwhile, town councillors are hoping anyone involved in the vandalism will be identified on CCTV.

At their monthly meeting last week, councillors were assured CCTV cameras in the Market Place were working when the incidents took place.

Councillors also agreed to pay a £4,500 bill for CCTV coverage - even though a roll out of digital cameras in the town is more than 18 months overdue.

Horncastle is one of seven towns in a CCTV partnership run by East Lindsey District Council.

Delays in BT upgrading WiFi systems means of the towns, only Skegness has digital cameras - the rest are relying on outdated analogue equipment.

Some towns - Horncastle included - had threatened to refuse to pay the bill.

Town clerk Amanda Bushell told Horncastle’s councillors at last week’s meeting that ‘several’ towns had agreed to pay.

Chairman Coun Brian Burbidge said there was a concern that by refusing to pay, the council could be in breach of contract,

BT is completing a backlog of upgrading work but there is still no date for the new cameras to be fitted in Horncastle.

Councillors were told ELDC had indicated it could take responsibility for cameras on the Boston Road Industrial Estate. Previously, those cameras came under the town council. Coun David Stott’s proposal that the town council pay the £4,500 - provided ELDC take on the industrial estate cameras - received unanimous support.