Police officers speak to vehicle owner after parking problem in Horncastle

Lincolnshire Police have spoken to the owner of a vehicle which has been parking in a restricted area of Horncastle - making it difficult for lorries to make their deliveries.

Reports on social media claim that a vehicle was being parked outside the Post Office, off Market Place - meaning that local delivery lorries and vans were having trouble accessing their shop/location.

The Horncastle News contacted Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire County Council for a comment.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Our local policing team have identified a vehicle which we believe was causing the issue.

“The owner was unaware of traffic restrictions but has now been informed.

“Hopefully the issue is now resolved.”

The local highways manager for Lincolnshire County Council said: “We haven’t had any reports regarding urgent parking issues in the Market Place, in Horncastle.”

The highways manager added that if the problem continued, it was something that the county council could look into - however the parking issue would need to be weighed up against other priorities the county council is dealing with.

• There are two signs on the wall outside the Post Office which clearly state: ‘No stopping, except taxis’.