Police officer dismissed over ‘inappropriate relationships’

A Lincolnshire Police officer has been dismissed following a misconduct hearing held at police headquarters earlier this week.

At the misconduct hearing on Monday (September 24), it was alleged that an officer - who has not been named - had formed inappropriate relationships with female members of the public whom he had met through his duties.

This alleged behaviour had breached the following standards of professional behaviour:

• Authority, respect and courtesy

• Honesty and Integrity

• Discreditable conduct

• Orders and Instructions

The police officer resigned prior to the hearing.

The chair of the panel, Mrs Nahied Asjad, found the conduct amounted to gross misconduct and that the officer would have been dismissed had they still been a member of Lincolnshire Police.

Speaking after the hearing, Mrs Asjad said: “There is no room for such behaviour by police officers.

“The standards of professional behaviour were breached in a serious manner and it was paramount that public confidence in the police service be restored.

“There can be only one outcome and that was dismissal.”