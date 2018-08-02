Police launch CCTV appeal after Coningsby assault

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to this assault in the centre of Coningsby earlier this year.

The incident happened on March 29, and Lincolnshire Police launched the CCTV appeal today (Thursday).

A police spokesman said: “A group of men have approached another group of men and assaulted them. We are looking to speak with the three men pictured as it is believed they may be able to help our inquiries.

“We appreciate the image isn’t the clearest but the following descriptions may assist.”

The descriptions of the three men are as follows:

• A white man who is 5ft 10, around 25 years old, with blond hair and wearing a blue Adidas top or jacket.

• A white man, around 25 years old, approximately 6ft tall with short dark brown hair and wearing a jacket.

• The third man is also believed to have been 25.

Anyone who recognises any of the men should call police on 101 quoting incident 20 of March 29.

You can also email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - and put the incident number (20 of March 29) in the subject box.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org.