Police issue warning after reports of van trying to sell generators

Police in Horncastle say they have received reports of a van travelling in the area trying to sell cut-price generators.

Police warn the male offenders have an Irish connection and are travelling in a grey van with vehicle registration number similar to SM18 RFL.

They say the offenders can be pushy trying to sell what is claimed to be quality generators for the equivalent price of a drink.

Police have warned residents to never answer the door to anyone who cold calls, and to always ensure that all doors and windows are closed and locked before speaking to a cold caller through a window.

• If you have witnessed and/or heard anything suspcisious, call 101 quoting incident number 223 of July 20 or call Crime Stoppers UK on 0800 555 111.