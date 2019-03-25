Police issue warning after man steals a purse from shopper in Horncastle

Police in Horncastle are reminding people to be vigilant after a shopper had their purse stolen from their bag over the weekend.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to make people aware of a purse snatch from a bag which occurred on Friday morning (March 22) at Tesco, in Watermill Road, in Horncastle.”

Police say that a white male, wearing a black baseball cap, black top, and blue ripped jeans took the purse from a shopper’s bag whilst in the store.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman added: “Please be vigilant and make sure that your bags and personal belongings are secure when in public.”

• If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident 115 of March 22.