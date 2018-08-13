Police issue appeal after windows were damaged at Horncastle nursery

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after windows were damaged at Wellie’s Nursery, on Langton Hill, Horncastle.

Police say the incident occured in the early hours of Sunday, August 5, after a large rock was thrown through a window.

Lincolnshire Police are also asking people in the Baumber and West Ashby areas to be vigilant.

There has been a burglary from temporary buildings on the Great Stourton Estate and damage to the golf course at West Ashby.

Police say both these incidents occcured in the early hours.

If you witnessed any suspicious activity or have information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101.