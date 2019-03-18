Police issue appeal after properties in Tetford and Lusby are targeted

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal after properties were targeted in Tetford and Lusby over the weekend.

A property on South Road, in Tetford, was burgled overnight on Saturday, March 16/Sunday, March 17.

Access to the property was gained via the rear patio doors.

An untidy search of the property was made.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 406 of March 16 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 406 of March 16 in the subject box.

Then on Sunday, March 17, a property at Lusby was burgled.

Access was again gained via the rear patio doors and an untidy search was made.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 146 of March 17 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 146 of March 17 in the subject box.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman added: “Please be vigilant and report any suspicious activity via 101.”