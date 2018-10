Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after criminal damage to a vehicle in Horncastle over the weekend.

Police say that at about 3.30pm on Sunday (October 14), a black Peugeot which was parked in Queen Street had the passenger window smashed with a rock.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “This was after a wallet had been left on display in the vehicle by mistake.”

• If you have any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 298 of October 14.