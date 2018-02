Emergency services were called to an address in Horncastle this morning.

Officers called at the address in Steve Newton Avenue around 8.10 this morning, Tuesday 20 February, where the body of a woman was found.

The investigation is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem will be held in due course to determine the cause of death.

Police say they are conducting a number of enquiries and will be able to give an update when they have some more information.