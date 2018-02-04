Police determined to reduce crime in division

The head of policing in the Wolds Division has stressed the hard work will continue in 2018 to drive down crime and make residents feel even safer.

Inspector Philip Baker - whose ‘beat’ includes Horncastle, Woodhall Spa and Coningsby - was commenting on figures showing crime rates in the division increased by 0.83% last year compared to 2016.

In his annual report, Insp Baker said: “When I took over in March last year, I set a vision of developing a team that reduces harm and prevents crime by recognising not only the vulnerabilities but also the strength of its rural communities.

“My aims and objectives were to reduce harm to the most vulnerable in our communities by identifying, supporting and reducing opportunity for exploitation - and pro-actively preventing crime and engaging the community to support the Wolds team.”

Insp Baker went on to identify measures brought in to achieve those aims and says the overall crime figures were ‘extremely positive’.

He added: “My teams will continue to provide inputs going forward in recognition of the shift in demand from traditional crime reports to those that are ‘cyber enabled’.

“The crime data indicates that the rural areas of the Wolds have seen a reduction in crime, in particular burglary, which is extremely positive.

“Operation Aardwolf is our response to rural crime across the Wolds and we have joined forces with Humberside to conduct late night patrols with specialist equipment such as night vision to deter offenders and reduce crime.”

Insp Baker praised all the agencies involved in the discovery of ‘mustard gas’ near Woodhall Spa. He says the response to a ‘major incident’ was excellent.

He rounds off his report by urging residents to report crime and suspicious incidents adding: “To them, it may not be or feel significant, but to us it may be the piece of the jigsaw that allows us to prevent crime, reduce harm, and protect those who are most vulnerable.”