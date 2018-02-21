Police continue to investigate unexplained death of Horncastle woman

It was all quiet in Steve Newton Avenue this morning (Wednesday) as police continued their investigation into the unexplained death of a woman.

A single police car was parked in the area this morning as the investigation continues, after officers were called to an address in the avenue at around 8.10am yesterday (Tuesday) where the woman’s body was found.

The death is being treated as ‘unexplained’, and a post-mortem will be held in due course to determine the cause of death.

Police say they are conducting a number of enquiries and will be able to give an update when they have some more information.