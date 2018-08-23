Police confirm they will step up play park patrols in Horncastle

Police in Horncastle have stressed they will step up the level of patrols at a children’s play park in the town which has been targeted by vandals.

The News revealed last week that a slide in the play park between Prospect Street and the Tesco car park had been damaged.

East Lindsey District Council - who own the play park and surrounding land - issued a statement saying the damage was down to ‘mindless vandalism.’

They confirmed the slide was regularly ‘misused’ and frequently damaged as a result.

They added it was the second time in recent weeks that the slide had been repaired.

The council warned that if the ‘mindless vandalism’ continued, they would have to review the provision of equipment in the play park.’

Several residents came forward to confirm the park is popular with families during daylight hours but was a meeting place for gangs of teenagers at night.

Residents did not want to be named but said teenagers were often drinking alcohol and jumping on play park equipment.

PCSO Nigel Wass said the area was routinely patrolled by officers.

However, he stressed police had not received any reports of anti social behaviour since March.

PCSO Wass said: “We are not aware of any recent issues in that area.

“If there are issues, then I would urge people to report them to us.

“When we receive information, we can then target the resources we have at a specific area.”

Although ELDC own and maintain the play park, it is understood it was offered to Horncastle Town Council as part of an on-going asset transfer programme.

However, Town Clerk Amanda Bushell revealed the town council was reluctant to take on the park, because of the potential costs.

The town council is already responsible for two other children’s play parks - including one off Coronation Walk where attempts are underway to raise £20,000 to replace some outdated equipment.